Tracing advertising history of Madras

In 1955, when J. Walter Thompson (JWT) — later Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) — forayed into Madras under the leadership of advertising legend late R.K. Swamy, several companies felt advertising was an unnecessary expenditure.

“That was the time when conservative South Indian businesses thought advertising was an unnecessary and wasteful expenditure. They felt there was no need for advertising. But Swamy and his team changed that mindset,” recalled N. Murali, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., at the launch of the book AD Ventures by T.S. Nagarajan, who has over four decades of experience in marketing and advertising.

Mr. Murali, who wrote the foreword for the book, said the book makes a very interesting read and gives details on how JWT’s foray into the Madras market changed the advertising landscape here. “Nagarajan joined Swamy as a research analyst and Swamy took a great liking for him,” he added.

A pioneer

JWT has many firsts to its credit, he said, and cited an example of how Swamy managed to bring in public sector units’ advertisements.

Srinivasan K. Swamy, chairman of R.K. Swamy Hansa, and chairman and world president of the International Advertising Association, said the book had some amazing case studies.

V. Rajan, former president, Adclub Madras, said: “Nagarajan is 88 now and has proved that age is no barrier to pursue one’s passion.”

Mr. Nagarajan joined JWT in 1963 and was with it for eleven years. Ad Ventures describes the path-breaking advertising campaigns created by JWT/HTA during 1963 to 1973.

The book also explains in detail how each campaign was discussed, designed and delivered.