TPP Road in North Chennai to be re-laid after damage sustained during Cyclone Michaung

December 13, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up repairs on two stretches of the Tiruvotriyur - Ponneri - Panchetti Road in North Chennai.

The road was damaged after the jersey-type (broad at the bottom and narrow at top) crash barrier was broken at 14 locations to allow water flow from one side to the other during the recent rains following Cyclone Michaung.

NHAI sources explained that water stagnation and constant use by heavy vehicles had damaged the surface of the road on the 4 km stretch between Andarkuppam and Vichoor.

The road, that has several industrial units and container freight stations on either side, had been recently re-laid. The NHAI will not be paying anything additionally to the contractor since this would come under the scope of that work.

Elumalai, a trailer driver, said only small vehicles found it difficult to drive on the road. “If I was riding my two-wheeler, I would avoid that road since the surface has been damaged. It has cuts and folds. But with the trailer, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

K. Venkat of Tiruvottiyur said that accidents involving two-wheeler riders were taking place on this road because of its present condition, and said repair work should be completed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Kasimedu resident M.D. Dayalan said that the coastal Ennore Expressway did not have enough lighting after the cyclone. “The road is almost on the sea. Protective measures must be taken to ensure the safety of road users. Perhaps sea reclamation might help,” he suggested.

