TPDK plans protest near Rajinikanth’s house today

The Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam has announced a protest in front of actor Rajinikanth’s house at Poes Garden on Tuesday for allegedly misleading the public about the anti-superstition rally led by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in Salem in 1971 at Tamil magazine Thuglak’s 50th anniversary event in Chennai recently.

The actor had controversially claimed that Periyar led a rally where “naked pictures” of Lord Ram and Sita with slipper garlands were paraded.

TPDK general secretary Kovai Ramakrishnan demanded an apology from Mr. Rajinikanth for his speech, which, he said, brought disrepute to the social reformer.

Last week, the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam filed a complaint against the actor in Coimbatore and a few other places and threatened to stage a protest outside his house.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the protest was planned as the actor had not apologised. “Nothing of the sort (as described by the actor) happened in the rally,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan pointed out that the pictures of the protest circulated online “were actually hand-drawn art works based on what was said in ‘puranas.”

He said artists were commissioned to draw those images based on popular religious ‘puranas’. Asked why Periyarists were defending Periyar while he was a caustic critic of Hindu gods and religion, Mr. Ramakrishnan said, “Periyar opposed idea of God by speaking about ‘puranas’. He spoke about Ramayana and he quoted things from the book. But, he never did what Rajinikanth has claimed.”