Toys without ISI mark seized from shop

Chennai

19 January 2022 00:49 IST

Officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch office-I, conducted a raid at a toy shop in Phoenix Mall, Velachery, on Monday for the sale of toys without the ISI mark. An order had mandated that toys covered under certain Indian Standards should bear the ISI mark, a press release said.The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine up to ₹2 lakh. Residents may also inform the BIS office at Taramani (044-22541220) if they come across any similar cases.

