Toxic industrial dye found in samples of cotton candy in Chennai

The T.N. Food Safety Department has said Rhodamine-B, which can have immediate and long-term health implications, was found in samples of coloured candy floss; action is being taken against those involved in this

February 17, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only

An industrial dye, Rhodamine-B, was found in samples of cotton candy analysed by the Government Food Analysis Laboratory.

In a press release, the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department, which conducted raids to check on cotton candy stalls in Chennai earlier this month, said a sample analysis of coloured soft candy/candy floss had found the presence of Rhodamine-B, which should be absent. Hence, the candy was found to be substandard and unsafe as per sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

P. Satheesh Kumar, designated officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, explained that Rhodamine-B was a dye that had industrial uses. “It is used in leather colouring as well as paper printing. It cannot be used for food colouring, and has immediate and long-term health hazards,” he said.

As an immediate effect, consumption can cause fullness of the stomach, itching and breathing problems, he said, adding: “When consumed for a long duration, the dye can stay in the body for up to 60 days. It is not excreted from the body and can get deposited in the kidneys, liver and intestine. Long-term consumption can affect kidney function and cause irreversible damage. Similarly, it can affect the liver function and cause non-healing ulcers in the intestine that can turn cancerous. It can also cause neurotoxicity.”

The Department said that anyone found to be engaged in the using of Rhodamine-B as a food additive in manufacturing, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution or import of food or in food/catering services, would be punished under the Act. The Commissioner of Food Safety has directed the enforcement officers of the department to take strict action as per the Act, the press release said.

