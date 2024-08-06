Town planning inspector, her husband possessed disproportionate assets, DVAC alleges 

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday registered a case against a town planning inspector and her husband, a line inspector in Tangedco, were found allegedly possessing 69% disproportionate assets.

According to DVAC, the officer, A. Shyamala, was in government service since 2001 as a town planning inspector of Chengalpattu division. Subsequently, she served at six municipalities, including Kancheepuram. At present, she is working as town planning inspector in Thiruvathipuram Municipality of Thiruvannamalai district from February 16, 2024. Her husband, K. Sekar, joined TNEB as a helper and is now working as a line inspector in Kancheepuram.

The DVAC alleged that it was not possible for the couple to construct two luxury houses from their salaries since they had to pay the monthly loan installment and bear education expenses of their children. . The available information makes out prima facie case against the couple as they were in possession of the pecuniary resources and properties to the tune of ₹73.94 lakh during the check period between 2027 and 2021. It is disproportionate to known sources of their income and thereby committed offences of criminal misconduct by intentionally enriching themselves illegally.

The officers of DVAC also conducted a search at the house of the couple in Kancheepuram town.