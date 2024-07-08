Towards an inclusive Mandavelipakkam

Walk towards Lazarus Church Road Park in Mandavelipakkam and one will see a pillar at the junction. According to The Hindu Archives, the pillar is a signpost to a post-Independence Madras that was in the throes of expansion and development. It symbolises a ₹20 lakh Low Income Group Housing Scheme, sponsored by the Government of India and executed by the Madras City Improvement Trust (referred to as ‘CIT’), the forerunner of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

In the streets radiating from the pillar and beyond, one would see a picture of diversity.

The pillar is in fact a reminder about the different communities around us and how we need to make it inclusive for a peaceful co-existence.

Recently, we residents of Mandavelipakkam started a core committee group called ‘Voices of Mandavelipakam’ with resident representatives from various streets working towards achieving this goal. Saravanan Annamalai and Sheila D’Souza are the representative for East Circular Road; Shubha Rangarajan for Norton Road; professor Pattabhiraman, Krishnan from Third Trust Cross Street(TCS); Jaya Dass, Srividya Ganesh from Fourth TCS; Capt Venkatesh, Suresh Shanbogue from Fifth TCS; V.Shankar, Charanya Pattabhiraman from First TCS; Saroj Satyanarayan, Sasirekha Rammohan and S.Radhakrishnan for Sixth and Second TCS; and Hema Narayan for Lazarus Church Road.

The representatives from the group will meet officials once a month to have open dialogues on issues and find solutions in a collaborative effort.

One sensitive issue is of cattle left to roam freely on roads. Greater Chennai Corporation has offered alternative shelters for them but they seem to be facing challenges to move them to new areas.

Recently a meeting of cattle owners, councillor of 126 Ward Amirda Varshani and GCC officials was held to discuss this concern of residents.

Other concerns

Liquor bottles strewn near garbage bins, use of inebriants and construction debris dumped at junctions are a few other issues we want addressed.

Last year, in May 2023, we invited the Mylapore MLA Dha Velu and councillor Amirda Varshani and GCC officials for a “Walk the Talk” around Mandavellipakam, where the encroachments were shown. Our Core Committee Group has had meetings with GCC Veterinary Surgeon Vijay Kumar and Sanitation Inspector Ravishankar to address the stray dogs issue in our area.

Likewise, with senior GCC engineers - executive engineer Muthaiya and assistant engineer Gopinath of 126 Division in Zone 9.

The officials explained how their team operates, the drawbacks in the system and the many challenges they have to face on sensitive issues.

The core committee group believes in continuous dialogues and collaboration with elected representatives, along with GCC officials of 126 Division Zone 9.

(Saroj Satyanarayan initiated the core committee group. She is a National Awardee, documentary feature filmmaker now engaged in teaching and conducting film appreciation workshops)