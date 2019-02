Around 200 people who had to go to Sri Lanka were stranded at the Chennai airport early on Sunday, airport sources said.

Passengers arrived in Chennai by train through a Mumbai-based travel agency. Around 1.30 a.m., the agency’s staff gave them tickets and left; but when the airline staff checked their tickets, they found that the agency had supplied fake tickets.

The agency eventually sent a bus. They assured the passengers that they would be taking another flight on Monday.