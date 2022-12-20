  1. EPaper
Tourism Department to conduct dance festival at two location this time

Featuring 63 performing groups, it will commence on December 23 and go on till January 12, 2023.

December 20, 2022 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The fest will showcase dance forms including Bharathanatyam, Mohiniattam, Odissi, Kavadi, Karagattam and Oyolattam. 

The fest will showcase dance forms including Bharathanatyam, Mohiniattam, Odissi, Kavadi, Karagattam and Oyolattam.

The Indian Dance Festival organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will be conducted at two venues this year — Mamallapuram and Island Grounds, said Tourism Minister S. Ramachandran.

The festival, which was started in 1992, will showcase dance forms including Bharathanatyam, Mohiniattam, Odissi, Kavadi, Karagattam and Oyolattam. Featuring 63 performing groups, it will commence on December 23 and go on till January 12, 2023. All the programmes will be shown live on TTDC’s social media channels, he said.

Mr. Ramachandran also said that last year a total of 11 crore domestic tourists and 2 lakh foreign tourists visited the State. Post COVID-19, the number of tourists has been increasing and this year too, he hoped that more tourists would visit Tamil Nadu and enjoy spots including Kollimalai, Poompuhar, Hoggenakkal and Mamallapuram.

He said that the department had requested caravan operators, caravan parks, camping sites, home stays and bread and breakfast places to register with the department. A total of 139 persons have registered and eight operators have been handed over certificates after due verification.

