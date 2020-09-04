Watch | Touchless ‘vibhuti’ dispenser

04 September 2020 15:03 IST

A video on a touchless 'vibhuti' dispenser for temples

One of the most common sights in temples is that of a priest offering kungumam or vibhuti to devotees. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, priests and devotees are required to maintain physical distance. Therefore, such offerings may not be possible. 20-year-old Pavan O, has found a solution - touchless 'vibhuti' dispenser.

