Watch | Touchless ‘vibhuti’ dispenser

One of the most common sights in temples is that of a priest offering kungumam or vibhuti to devotees. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, priests and devotees are required to maintain physical distance. Therefore, such offerings may not be possible. 20-year-old Pavan O, has found a solution - touchless 'vibhuti' dispenser.

