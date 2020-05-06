Now, a touch-free handwash system in Chennai’s public places

CHENNAI: Washing your hands has become the new cool. And an inspired team in Chennai just made it safer.

With Sugadharam, a project by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Young Indians in association with RCC Diva Foundation and the Greater Chennai Corporation, the hope is to make washing your hands a safe practice even in public places. “We were brainstorming ideas to help out the public during the pandemic, when we realised that handwashing is soon going to be the new norm,” says Vishal Mehta, chair, Young Indians Chennai Chapter, “But installing a wash basin in a public place alone was not going to be enough.”

And so, over the next few days, Vishal with his ideation team that also includes Krishna Nathani, Vikas Jain, Karthick Raghavendar and Divya Venkat, conceptualised what he describes as the ‘touch-free handwash project’. “We wanted people to wash their hands while accessing public places, but not touch the tap or sanitiser lever. We mulled over a sensor-based model but the cost it would incur was on the higher side.”

After a few days of research and development, they came up with a mobile unit that works just like the pedal-driven dustbin at home. Currently installed in five places, including the Gummidipoondi market, Thiruvanmiyur market and a few police offices, the unit cost them about ₹30,000 each to assemble, an amount that the RCC Diva team, presided by Manisha Pramod Chordia, helped out with.

Need of tthe hour The foot pedal system to dispense soap and water is the brainchild of a five-member team from CII Young India special arrangement | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The unit is simple to use: by using your left and right feet, you can generate soap solution and water respectively, and wash your hands without touching the wash basin even once. The soap solution and the water tank need to be replenished every day, a task in which the Government and local authorities are helping out.

“It does weigh a lot (about 100 kilograms) but it can be moved, especially to different points at a single venue, if needed,” adds Vishal. More innovations on this front are on the cards, including sensor-driven solutions, but the ‘Sugadharam’ project unit is aimed only at “mass areas” that are bound to invite huge crowds. “We have a target of 50 units by the end of this month. These will be placed at various public places in the city, and we are looking at a large production of 150 units over the next few months,” concludes Vishal.