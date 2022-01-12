Touched by #MeToo Movement, advocate pens book

It took senior advocate K. Santhakumari three years to get one book published. The only reason was that the subject was the #MeToo movement. “Several publishers refused to bring out the book since I had mentioned the names of some famous personalities. It took me three years to bring the book out,” she said. Finally, Ethir Veliyedu Publishers picked up the book, and it was released recently.

What began in October 2017, when news of women accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein broke out, grew as the #MeToo movement and took the world by storm. India was no exception and in Tamil Nadu, notably, many accusations were made by several women, populating the laundry list that was initially drawn up by a law student Raya Sarkar. Subsequent trolling of some of the women victims, who identified themselves, on social media caught the attention of Ms. Santhakumari.

“The way a singer, who had called out a famous personality, was treated, hit me hard. She had also posted messages of other women calling out their abusers too. For me, the sad part was the way the women were hounded on social media and asked to prove the guilt of the sexual predators. A number of men rallied behind the men who had been accused. I wanted to understand the psychology of a society that did this,” she explained.

Supreme Court judge V. Ramasubramanian said that victims were often subject to secondary victimisation when people try to take the side of the offender. Ms. Santakumari has covered all aspects of the movement, including its history and where it was headed.

‘No field an exception’

Seema Agarwal, chairperson, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board received the first copy of the book, during the book launch. She said she had witnessed first-hand, the confusion and pain of women in such cases, and it was disturbing to note that no field had remained untouched by the #MeToo issue.

Former High Court Judge V. Chandru explanied that despite the existence of a law to protect victims, people were using loopholes in the law to try and delay cases. He said it was not enough if there was a law, and what was really needed was the will to implement it.