Totems outside Chennai Metro Rail stations entrances are malfunctioning

Commuters are unable to see train timings since displays are faulty. In the next three months, CMRL officials plan to revamp the signs to show the timings of the first and last trains and the trip frequency

Updated - June 09, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The totem set up outside the Nehru Park Metro station. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

When Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) built the underground network, it put up structures outside the stations called totems. These are pillar-like signs that display train timings and the route map of the Metro Rail network.

But much to the disappointment of commuters, these totems appear to be malfunctioning at some locations. In stations, including Government Estate, Nehru Park, Kilpauk, and Pachaiyappa’s College, the displays are faulty, and commuters cannot see the timings.

According to CMRL officials, maintaining the totems has been a challenge. “It is difficult to repair them. Hence, we have decided that instead of restoring the dynamic display of train timings, only timings of the first and last trains and the trip frequency will be shown. This will happen in the next three months,” an official said.

S. Balaji, a Metro Rail commuter said such a facility would be particularly helpful for first-time passengers. “If someone is new to the city and are near a Metro station, if the totem shows that a train will arrive in five to ten minutes, they can choose to travel by Metro Rail instead of a cab or an autorickshaw. It is high time they fixed the glitches,” he said.

Sources said there had been a few instances in the past when the totems had been hit by vehicles or defaced by miscreants.

