Tote bag in a jiffy

With awareness about the need to dispense with plastic bags and find eco-friendly alternatives on the rise, there is great interest in making cloth bags. Some people are however put off by the fact that these bags need to be stitched. N. Shyamala Devi is an art and craft instructor with Pidilite Industries, demonstrates how the cloth-bag making process can be simplified by doing away with stitching. Here, she shows how to make a tote bag, with just glue and scissors.

1 Measure and cut a cotton cloth which measures 1 metre (in other words 50 cms) in length and 36 inches in width.

2 Measure and cut three inches along the width of the cloth (which is 36 inches). That strip of cloth which has been cut out (three inches in breadth and 36 inches in length) is meant to make handles of the bag. Now, cupboard fold that strip of cloth (three inches in breadth and 36 inches long) using fabric glue. After it gets dried, cut the strip of cloth into two. That is, each handle will measure18 inches.

3 In the remaining piece of cloth, fold two inches along the width (which now measures 33 inches) and hem it with a fabric glue. Now, again fold the cloth into half and hem the corners using the glue.

4 Now attach the handles to other piece of the cloth using the glue and the tote bag is ready. Now attach the handles to other piece of the cloth and the tote bag is ready.