Chennai

Total lockdown enforced in Perambalur town

The moves comes as five patients, including a policeman, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, while results are awaited for two more patients

Total lockdown has been enforced for three days in Perambalur town, starting Saturday.

The moves comes as five patients, including a policeman, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, while results are awaited for two more patients.

In an announcement made late on Friday night, District Collector V. Santha said that the move was an important preventive measure to prevent further spread of the virus.

The announcement, which was shared on WhatsApp to all officials following a consultation meeting, said that all shops and markets would be shut for three days while the people were requested to stay indoors. “Except for hospitals and medical shops, all other commercial establishments where people frequent must be shut. No vehicles, except those of frontline workers must ply around the town,” the notification read.

Police personnel have been stationed around an eight-km radius of the town and will monitor the situation round the clock. Residents found to be travelling around the town will be fined, and their vehicles seized. Shopkeepers who keep stores open during the three-day period will also be punished and fined, official sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 1:08:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/total-lockdown-enforced-in-perambalur-town/article31431127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY