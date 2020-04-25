Total lockdown enforced in Perambalur town

Total lockdown has been enforced for three days in Perambalur town, starting Saturday.

The moves comes as five patients, including a policeman, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, while results are awaited for two more patients.

In an announcement made late on Friday night, District Collector V. Santha said that the move was an important preventive measure to prevent further spread of the virus.

The announcement, which was shared on WhatsApp to all officials following a consultation meeting, said that all shops and markets would be shut for three days while the people were requested to stay indoors. “Except for hospitals and medical shops, all other commercial establishments where people frequent must be shut. No vehicles, except those of frontline workers must ply around the town,” the notification read.

Police personnel have been stationed around an eight-km radius of the town and will monitor the situation round the clock. Residents found to be travelling around the town will be fined, and their vehicles seized. Shopkeepers who keep stores open during the three-day period will also be punished and fined, official sources said.