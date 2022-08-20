Torrent reduces CNG prices by ₹5 per kg

Domestic allocation of natural gas increased

Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Chennai and Tiruvallur have come down by ₹5 per kg. The price was brought down by Torrent due to the increased allocation of domestic natural gas by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Ramesh, who runs a CNG station at Vallur, said even a slight variation in the price was something that motorists welcomed. “Taxi drivers look forward to such a decrease. A lower price means less expenses for them,” he said. Asked if pricing gets changed automatically like in the case of petrol and diesel, he said it had to be done physically. “It will take some time for the prices to change daily like in the case of other fuels,” he said.

Jude Mathew, Tamil Nadu Independent Vehicle Owners’ Association, said the reduction was not much. “The price is almost on a par with that of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The availability of CNG along national highways is also very rare. We are forced to enter cities like Madurai or Tiruchi to fill up on CNG. The government only recently approved CNG vehicles for T-Board,” he said.

A Torrent release said the reduction in prices would bring significant relief to customers and would give further impetus for the adoption of domestic piped natural gas by households and CNG by vehicle owners. The reduction was effected since the share allocation of domestic gas was increased to 94% of the average consumption in April-June 2022 quarter instead of the earlier allocation of 85% in the January-March 2022 quarter.

With this reduction, the price of piped natural gas in Nagapattinam would also come down.