Torrent Gas seeks nod to lay natural gas pipelines in Chennai

18 January 2021 02:42 IST

Corporation holds meeting with various line agencies to implement project

The private city gas distribution network company that will lay pipelines for the supply of piped natural gas has applied to the Greater Chennai Corporation for permissions to cut roads.

The Corporation conducted a meeting with various line agencies to implement the project. The civic body will collect a track rent of ₹9,400 per km for the pipeline. The respective zonal officers would give clearance for digging the roads under their control once the proposal is submitted for each location.

A committee has been constituted with the Commissioner as the head. Another executive committee has been constituted, with the Deputy Commissioner (Works) at its head, to provide permissions for road cuts. Superintending Engineer, Bus Route Roads, will be the nodal officer. The permissions will be issued after studying traffic congestion on each road. All the 40,000 streets and 471 bus route roads will be covered in the project over a period of eight years.

Sources in Torrent Gas Pvt. Ltd., said the lines would be laid at a depth of 1.2 m and inside a chamber-like structure and the gas, a non-combustible one, would be passed at a reduced pressure.

“We are now seeking permissions for laying the main lines. These would initially run from nearby petrol bunks and later be be connected to the bigger network. We hope to get the gas from IOCL to our Vallur terminal by February after which supplies via vehicles would happen to different establishments,” the official said.

The company will pay the Corporation ₹20 lakh as restoration charges for every 1 km of road cut for bituminous roads and ₹21.75 lakh for restoring 1 km of cement concrete roads.

The cost of shifting any utilities will be borne by the firm, which is also executing the work in Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts. The estimated cost for Chennai and Tiruvallur alone is ₹5,000 crore.