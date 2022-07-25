Torch rally to be taken out on Wednesday for Chess Olympiad

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 20:19 IST

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 20:19 IST

A tory rally is scheduled to be held on July 27 from the Presidency College to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in connection with the Chess Olympiad

CHENNAI A torch rally is scheduled to be held on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m from the Presidency College ground, Bharathi Salai, to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in connection with the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad being held at Mamallapuram from July 28. Thirty-eight torches from all districts in Tamil Nadu will reach the Presidency College ground and will be taken to the stadium, said the traffic police. The torch rally is scheduled to pass through Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai, War Memorial, Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai, Central Alight Point, PLC Junction, Raja Muthiah Salai, and reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. A large number of public, school and college students, sports personalities, government officials, Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly and Ministers are likely to participate. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police is making elaborate traffic arrangements to maintain the traffic flow. However, there is a possibility of the movement of vehicular traffic being affected at Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai, part of Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai and Raja Muthiah Salai.



