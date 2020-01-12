Top posts in Tiruvallur go to DMK

DMK candidates won the posts of Tiruvallur district panchayat chairman and vice-chairman in indirect elections on Saturday. The DMK bagged a majority of panchayat union chairman posts as well.

While G. Uma Maheswari of the DMK was elected unopposed as the Tiruvallur district panchayat chairperson, the party’s D. Desingu was elected vice-chairman.

Slow start

The indirect elections in Tiruvallur district began on Saturday morning, at a slow place. In most places, it started around 11.30 a.m. “Of the 24 district panchayat councillors’ posts, DMK won 17, Congress one, AIADMK five, and PMK one. Hence, Ms. Uma Maheshwari of the DMK was declared the winner, unopposed,” said an official.

Of the 14 panchayat unions, elections were postponed in four — Tiruvalangadu, Tirutanni, R.K. Pettai and Pallipattu. In the remaining 10, DMK won in six — Tiruvallur, Poonamallee, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Villivakkam and Minjur. Candidates fielded by the AIADMK won in Ellapuram, Kadambathur, Gummidipoondi and Poondi.

Draw of lots

In Gummidipoondi, AIADMK candidate K. Sivakumar was elected through a draw of lots, as both DMK and AIADMK secured 13 votes. Of the 26 wards in the union, the AIADMK alliance won eight, and the DMK alliance won 11. The remaining seven were won by independent candidates.

“Of the seven independents, five voted in favour of AIADMK and two for DMK. The two parties then had 13 votes each. Subsequently, a child was called forward to pick from lots and the AIADMK candidate was selected,” said an official.