Top police official allays fears of flooding

CHENNAI

18 November 2020 01:27 IST

Ambattur Dy. Commissioner visits low-lying areas in Kundrathur

Following instructions from City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Ambattur Deputy Commissioner Deepa Sathyan visited low-lying areas in Kundrathur on Monday night and allayed fears of flooding among those residing close to Chembarambakkam lake.

Ms. Sathyan patrolled the low-lying areas on foot to boost public confidence, and assured the residents that help would be available should the need arise.

‘Water level stable’

“Most of them were worried about Chembarambakkam lake. But we assured them that the water level was stable and that there was no need to worry,” she said.

The Commissioner had earlier instructed senior police officers to be prepared to handle any emergency and ensure that there is no law and order issue as the water level in the lake was reaching capacity, and surplus water was likely to be released.

In a note to the officers, Mr. Aggarwal said, “The water level in Chembarambakkam touched 20.16 feet on Sunday evening. As it is likely to reach 22 feet, there is a chance of surplus water being released from the lake any time. When the surplus water is released into Adyar river, it may affect people who live on the banks in Thiruneermalai, Kundrathur, Vazhuthalambedu, Natham, Thirumudivakkam, Sirukalathur, Manapakkam and other places.”