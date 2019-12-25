‘Top actors must be held accountable for losses’

A group of theatre owners has submitted a recommendation to the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ Association, asking for top actors to be held accountable, if their films made losses, towards producers and distributors.

“If a top actor's film results in huge losses for a producer or a distributor, we are not asking them to act for free. Instead, we are recommending that they offer to reduce their salary or accommodate a call sheet for the same producer,: said Tiruppur Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association. He said that if actors refuse to cooperate, theatre owners will refuse to screen their films.

This was part of the recommendations discussed at a meeting of theatre owners from Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and Melagiri on Tuesday.

Further more, several theatre owners in the region appealed for the speedy waiver of the 8% local body tax. “Even though the State government had said that it would be waived a while back, no steps have been taken for the same. Many small theatres are unable to make any profit as a result of this and will soon have to shut down if the scenario continues,” they said.

While several Tamil films this year have made their way to the OTT platforms, soon after their theatrical release, many theatre owners voiced their concerns against it. Mr. Subramaniam said that there should be norms fixed about when a film can be released on an OTT platform after its theatrical release and said that films of bigger stars should not be released online soon after their release.

The recommendations discussed have been passed on to the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association. “Further discussions will be held early next year and we are hoping that the theatre owners, producers and distributors can work with better coordination,” Mr. Subramaniam added.