Top 6 shortlisted in BL quiz

Grand finale to be held on August 28

The 18th edition of BusinessLine Cerebration 2021, one of the country’s premier corporate quiz championships, is back in a virtual format.

After the preliminary online quizzing held between August 4 and 11, the top six from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, have been shortlisted for the regional rounds. The preliminary online round had about 6,000 participants.

For the regional Chennai round, six participants will battle it out and the winner will qualify for the grand finale on August 28.

Participants selected for the Chennai regional round are Jayakanthan R. from TCS; Jaanu Surendran from Tenantcube; Anjana Jayalakshmi K.R., marketing consultant/ freelancer; Ramesh Natarajan from Freshworks; Pranav Hari from IIT Madras and Srivathsavan Sridhar, Servion Global Solutions.

Participants selected for Kochi regional round are Jameer K.B. from Q Collective Knowledge Solutions; Siddharth Rout from Kantar Analytics; Anand Kumar from SAIL DSP; Jis John Sebastian, an advocate; Sharat Chandar M. from Optisol Business Solutions and Amrut Abraham from The Federal Bank Ltd.

The contestants stand a chance to win the coveted intellectual title and a prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh. (First prize ₹75,000, second prize ₹50,000 and third prize ₹25,000).

Quiz enthusiasts can login to witness the top six compete by registering at https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ21 or scan the QR Code.

Union Bank of India is the title sponsor, the event is powered by CFA Institute along with ManageEngine.