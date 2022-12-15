Top 100 traffic violators summoned for sensitisation programme by Chennai traffic police

December 15, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an effort to rein in habitual offenders, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police on Wednesday conducted a novel sensitisation programme. The top 100 repeat offenders, whose details were gathered from the automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, were sensitised to the fact that they were being watched.

Fifteen cameras have been installed at 11 junctions across the city and they have been automatically generating challans through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) E-Challan Portal since April 1 for violations of no entry rule, riding a two-wheeler without helmet, and triples riding on two-wheelers.

Drivers who violated traffic rules and whose offences were captured on camera multiple times were notified through phone calls. Top 100 violators were told to attend the session at the office of the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic. The repeat offenders attended the counselling session conducted by A. Julius Christopher, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kilpauk Enforcement.

Mr. Christopher said: “People who repeatedly violated road traffic rules were not aware that they are being watched by CCTV cameras. So, we called them and sensitised them about the need for strict adherence to rules.”

Six persons paid a total fine of ₹4,200 via a digital wallet The others promised to pay at the earliest.