Toothache with swelling in face and neck may be symptoms of Ludwig’s Angina, say doctors in Chennai hospital

CHENNAI

Kauvery Hospital has called upon the public to be aware of Ludwig’s Angina, an aggressive infection originating from the mouth and teeth that can quickly escalate into a swelling in the face and neck and potentially turn fatal.

In a statement, the hospital said that it had received three patients in their sixties, all with severe breathing difficulties and swallowing issues. They were taken to the operating theatre and specialised fibreoptic intubation techniques were used to secure their airways. The hospital said that following this, two patients required postoperative care in the ICU after pus drainage and were subsequently monitored in the ward until the complete resolution of the infection.

Ludwig’s Angina, the hospital said, requires immediate surgical intervention to drain the pus and infected fluids from the mouth and neck. “Patients may require emergency surgery followed by ICU stay, including ventilation support and administration of potent antibiotics to control the infection,” the hospital said in a statement.

In Ludwig’s Angina, the infection spreads to the tissue spaces surrounding the muscles and bones in the face and neck, referred to as fascial spaces. The inflammatory swelling can rapidly propagate and individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as severe diabetes or those undergoing immunosuppressive therapy are more vulnerable.

An infected wisdom tooth can cause swelling in the mouth, neck and base of the tongue and may even extend to the vocal cords. This might trigger immediate inflammation and infection, endangering breathing and potentially resulting in death.

Emphasizing the need for urgent medical attention for Ludwig’s Angina, Dr. Manikandan, oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the hospital, said: “Ludwig’s Angina is a surgical emergency that demands immediate care within hours, comparable to the urgency of treating a heart attack. Individuals must understand the potential risks of untreated dental infections and seek prompt medical attention. It is recommended to have regular dental checkups to prevent such infections,” said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital.

