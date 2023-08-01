ADVERTISEMENT

Tomato prices dip as arrivals improve at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai

August 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The slight drop in price is only a temporary trend and it will take about a month for the rates to stabilise, say wholesale traders; the government expands the sale of tomato at ₹60 a kg to 500 fair more price shops across the State

The Hindu Bureau

Residents waiting in a long queue to buy tomatoes sold at ₹60 a kg at Amudham Cooperative Store at Gopalapuram in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

After hitting a record high of ₹200 a kg on Monday, the prices of tomato fell to about ₹160 to ₹170 a kg on Tuesday because of marginal improvement in arrivals at the Koyambedu wholesale market.

The wholesale merchants said an additional 30 tonnes of tomatoes were procured from Karnataka on Tuesday. However, the retail price hovered around ₹180 to ₹190 a kg, depending on the quality of tomatoes.

Instead of the normal daily load of 800 tonnes, the wholesale market, which largely depends on supplies from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, received only 250-300 tonnes of tomatoes on Tuesday. The prices of a few other vegetables such as beans (₹90 a kg) and ginger (₹180-₹200 a kg) had shot up because of reduced supplies, said S. Chandran, a wholesale vegetable merchant. Wholesale traders said it would take about a month for the prices to stabilise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Sukumar of Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said: “Customers have turned frugal while buying tomatoes. Many traders have stopped sourcing from other States such as Maharashtra as it means additional transportation cost and loss. We can make profit only if the produce is priced normally. Some merchants have increased security to safeguard their limited stock of tomatoes.“

Meanwhile, the State government has expanded the sale of tomatoes to 500 fair price shops across the State from Tuesday. One kg of tomatoes is sold for ₹60 at these shops.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US