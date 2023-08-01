HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tomato prices dip as arrivals improve at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai

The slight drop in price is only a temporary trend and it will take about a month for the rates to stabilise, say wholesale traders; the government expands the sale of tomato at ₹60 a kg to 500 fair more price shops across the State

August 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents waiting in a long queue to buy tomatoes sold at ₹60 a kg at Amudham Cooperative Store at Gopalapuram in Chennai on Tuesday.

Residents waiting in a long queue to buy tomatoes sold at ₹60 a kg at Amudham Cooperative Store at Gopalapuram in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

After hitting a record high of ₹200 a kg on Monday, the prices of tomato fell to about ₹160 to ₹170 a kg on Tuesday because of marginal improvement in arrivals at the Koyambedu wholesale market.

The wholesale merchants said an additional 30 tonnes of tomatoes were procured from Karnataka on Tuesday. However, the retail price hovered around ₹180 to ₹190 a kg, depending on the quality of tomatoes.

Instead of the normal daily load of 800 tonnes, the wholesale market, which largely depends on supplies from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, received only 250-300 tonnes of tomatoes on Tuesday. The prices of a few other vegetables such as beans (₹90 a kg) and ginger (₹180-₹200 a kg) had shot up because of reduced supplies, said S. Chandran, a wholesale vegetable merchant. Wholesale traders said it would take about a month for the prices to stabilise.

P. Sukumar of Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said: “Customers have turned frugal while buying tomatoes. Many traders have stopped sourcing from other States such as Maharashtra as it means additional transportation cost and loss. We can make profit only if the produce is priced normally. Some merchants have increased security to safeguard their limited stock of tomatoes.“

Meanwhile, the State government has expanded the sale of tomatoes to 500 fair price shops across the State from Tuesday. One kg of tomatoes is sold for ₹60 at these shops.

Related Topics

Chennai / fruit and vegetable / prices

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.