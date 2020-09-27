Toll rates on Old Mahabalipuram Road to be hiked by 10%

The revision will come into effect from October

Motorists using Rajiv Gandhi Salai, popularly known as Old Mahabalipuram Road, will have to shell out more from October 1, with the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), which manages the road, increasing toll fees.

“This is a regular revision and has been done every two years so far. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the revision is happening in October. Otherwise, it would have been effected from July,” an official explained.

The toll will be increased by 10%.

Cars will now have to pay ₹30 for a single trip, instead of the earlier ₹27. For a round trip, cars will pay ₹60.

Light commercial vehicles will have to pay ₹78 (single) and ₹154 (round trip) while trucks will be charged ₹117 (single) and ₹220 (round trip).

Normally, the road would witness around 1 lakh vehicles a day and a large percentage of them were two-wheelers. The TNRDC had issued around 25,000 local resident passes (LRP). Since the road had joined the nation-wide FASTag network, residents with LRP passes have been asked to get their passes linked with FASTag cards.

“This will allow them to enter FASTag lanes without any cash being deducted in any of the five plazas on Rajiv Gandhi Salai,” an official said.