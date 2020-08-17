Toll plazas at Chennai’s outskirts see long lines, as thousands return to city

Chennai

17 August 2020 14:54 IST

With the e-pass system relaxed from August 17, there was a sudden surge of motorists coming in

Traffic congestion was witnessed in the southern part of city and its outskirts from Paranur toll plaza, as thousands of people from southern and western districts were seen returning in two-wheelers and four-wheelers from their hometowns.

The State government had announced that from August 17, anyone who applies for an e-pass for inter-district travel during the lockdown will receive it instantly, without any delay. E-passes were earlier issued only for marriages, medical emergencies and funerals. The sudden surge of motorists entering the city was prompted by the announcement. Moreover, many residents were returning to the city for work from neighbouring districts, after the weekend.

On Monday morning, there was a long line at the Paranur toll plaza near Chengalpattu. Some motorists were seen returning on two-wheelers with their luggage.

S. Muthupandian, an electrician from Perambalur said, “Immediately after the lockdown began, we left the cityas there was no employment here. How long could we have remained idle in the city? Now, our industrial unit in Guindy has been permitted to open. So we are returning.”

“Since no bus or train is being operated, we have had to hire goods carriers or mini vans, paying a huge amount. It will be helpful for many who are returning to the city if the government opens up public transport and waives toll fees for a few months,” said Solomon, who comes from Tiruvannamalai.

Many demanded that the government begin operating public transport services soon, with physical distancing norms or by following defined standard operating procedures.

Similarly, a huge crowd was witnessed at the toll plaza near Sriperumbudur as motorists were coming in from Vellore, Ranipet, Thirupatthur, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.