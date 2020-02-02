Toll plaza vandalism: 3 held for theft

The police have detained three persons for stealing ₹1 lakh from the Paranur toll plaza, when it was vandalised on January 26. They were nabbed using the company’s logo printed on their shirts.

The arrested are: Boopathy Raja, 26, the man who was seen in the CCTV footage from the toll plaza office room; his co-workers Marimuthu, 30, and Suresh Kumar, 27. When the toll plaza was vandalised, all buses plying on the route came to a halt.

“The company bus, in which the three were travelling, also came to a halt. The three returned to the bus, claiming to have stolen ₹1.30 lakh. They then threw notes in the air and the others took them,” said D. Kannan, Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu. The police are now searching for those who took the money that was strewn in the room.