Toll plaza in Porur vandalised

In shambles: Sources in the National Highways Authority of India said two booths were vandalised in the incident on Sunday.  

The police are on the lookout for four men, suspected to be part of a fringe political party, on charges of vandalizing a toll plaza in Porur on Sunday.

According to the police, around 4.40 p.m. on Sunday, the staff of the plaza were going about their business when some people arrived in vehicles and started damaging the toll booths with logs. Many pieces of electronic equipment were damaged in the attack.

It is suspected that the vandals are members of a fringe political party and had threatened the toll plaza staff after an argument over the collection of toll. Personnel from the Maduravoyal police station registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Babu, 31, a member of the party, lodged a complaint stating that the toll plaza staff had snatched his phone during an argument on January 19.

He alleged that money he had kept in the phone cover was missing when the staff returned the phone to him. The police had issued a CSR in connection with the complaint.

National Highways Authority of India sources said two booths had been vandalised.

Restoration work was under way and the damaged equipment had been replaced. Those involved in the incident were being traced with the use of CCTV camera footage.

