Toll plaza in Chengalpattu vandalised after altercation

A toll plaza in Chengalpattu was vandalised after a fight erupted between staff of the toll plaza and crew of a government bus, during the early hours of Sunday. The police are yet to register an FIR in connection with the case.

According to the police, an SETC bus from Chennai was heading towards Tirunelveli. Around 1 a.m., it reached the Paranur toll plaza in Chengalpattu. The staff of the toll plaza asked the bus crew to pay toll charges, and conductor Pasumpon got down and went towards Muthu, who works at the plaza.

Support for conductor

“The two were arguing about payment, and suddenly it turned into an altercation. The toll staff assaulted Pasumpon. Seeing this, passengers got down from the bus and came in support of the conductor,” said a police officer.

Drivers and conductors of other buses that were near the plaza also came out in support. “Several crew members arrived at the spot, and the toll plaza was vandalised in the melee. No one was seriously injured in the incident,” said the officer.

The police are yet to register a case. “Counters in all lanes and boom barriers have been damaged. The plaza did not function on Sunday morning,” said the officer.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said the bus had entered the extreme lane — the one for cash payment — at 1 a.m. When the booth operator requested for toll fee, a quarrel ensued. The bus driver parked the vehicle in such a manner that other vehicles could not cross the plaza, officials said.

Getting FASTag cards

Crew members of other buses and passengers in other vehicles were agitated and indulged in vandalism. The entire plaza, including the computers, ETC equipment and booths were damaged. “The quantum of loss is being ascertained. We have written to the State Transport Department, asking them to get radio frequency-enabled FASTag cards for making payments. If that is done, there is no need for cash payment at the plaza,” the official said.