Toll gate at Chennai airport should be removed: Congress MP Sudha

Those running it are charging exorbitant fee, she says

Published - September 22, 2024 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP from Mayiladuthurai Sudha Ramakrishnan on Sunday said that the toll gate at the Chennai airport should be removed immediately as those running it charged exorbitant fee from ordinary people.

Ms. Sudha said she had been forced to flag the issue only after she had to pay up twice, despite being a Member of Parliament. “The regular passengers there informed that though there was no toll fee for 10 minutes, traffic congestion was created intentionally to charge them. The autorickshaw drivers and yellow board taxis are being treated shabbily,” she said. The MP added that she had already complained to the Airports Authority of India.

“Though the workers at the toll fee have been suspended, which I don’t agree with, it must be checked if the contractors have given them proper training, or if the workers have been asked to do this. This should be stopped,” she said.

Officials of AAI said that they had already taken cognizance of the situation and raised it with the parking contractor immediately. They said the staff at the toll gate had been advised go through training so that passengers don’t face such inconvenience. “We will ensure such issues don’t occur again for anyone,” an official said.

