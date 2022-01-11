Toll collection starts on Outer Ring Road; cars to pay ₹47 for one way

The 62-km six-lane road has 32 pedestrian underpasses

Collection of toll began on the Chennai Outer Ring Road from Monday. The State Government had notified the rates for four toll plazas on the 62-km 6-lane road from Vandaluron the NH 45 toMinjuron theTiruvottiyur-Ponneri -PanchettyRoad.

Constructed in two phases, the ring road skirts the city and runs along several industrial estates and agricultural areas.“Two-wheelers and three-wheelerswill not be charged any fee. These vehicles can use the main carriageway and get onto the service lane where there are toll plazas. Vehicles involved in agricultural operations includingtractors, harvesting machines, and tillers are exempted from payment of toll fee,” said an official.

Connectivity for residents of 29 villages, includingVaradharajapuram, Chikkarayapuram,Kolacheri,Nazarethpet, KarunakaracheriandNemilicheri,has improved with the construction of the road that has280 structures, includingeightminor bridges,fourmajor bridges, fourinterchanges, 32 pedestrian underpasses and21 vehicular underpasses.

“The rates are calculated as per the National Highways Authority of India’s formula and the number and size of structures that have been built are taken into account,” said another official.

Since there are four toll plazas, the rates have been calculated and fixed accordingly.Drivers of cars going fromVandalurtoNazarethpetwould have to pay ₹47 (one way) and ₹70 (return trip within 24 hours), LCV would have to pay ₹75 (per trip) and ₹113 (return trip), truck/bus ₹158(single trip) and ₹237 (return). The first phase of the project fromVandalurtoNemilichery, constructed at a cost of₹1,081.4 crore, was inaugurated in August 2014 and phase two connecting Nemilichery andMinjurwas built at a cost of ₹1,075 crore and thrown open to traffic in February 2021.

Vehiclestravelling towards Tiruvallur and Andhra Pradesh can use this road to reach the Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road, and those heading towards Bengaluru can do so by exiting atNazarathpet.

Around 35,000 vehicles, including 2,100 buses, 5,300 multiaxle vehicles and 2,400 light commercial vehiclestake this road without entering Chennai city.