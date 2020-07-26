Toll collection on OMR, ECR will resume on Wednesday

CHENNAI

26 July 2020 23:58 IST

FASTag system will commence operation at the plazas

Collection of toll will resume at plazas on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, also known as Old Mahabalipuram Road, and East Coast Road from Wednesday.

Collection was stopped after the lockdown was announced in the end of March.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), which manages the roads, said staff could not report for work due to the restrictions.

Advertising

Advertising

“Now since there is some relaxation, they are able to report for duty. We will take enough precautions to ensure safety,” an official said.

Traffic volume

Traffic, too, has increased gradually and OMR has been witnessing around 35% of its usual per day vehicle numbers. On the other hand, ECR has been seeing increased traffic only during weekends.

The Electronic toll collection method, FASTag, will also commence operations at the plazas since trials have been conducted.

“This will help reduce cash transactions. Those using local residents’ passes too have to get ID tags, which will enable them to move without having to swipe their passes at the booths in the plazas,” the official added.

On the losses incurred due to non-collection of toll, the TNRDC will write to the State government, seeking compensation by way of money or extension of concession time.