Toll collection at Navalur to be stopped; power tariff for small apartments to be cut, says Stalin

October 18, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced a reduction in power tariff for shared utilities in small apartments across the State. He also announced that toll will not be collected at the toll plaza in Navalur here starting Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of Collectors of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chennai and other senior government officials during his field visit to Chengalpattu, Mr. Stalin said power tariff for shared utilities in small apartments with 10 housing units or less, with three storeys or less, and without lifts will come down from over ₹8 per unit to ₹5.5 per unit, as per the new plan to be put in place.

He said many residents’ welfare associations from such small apartments in suburban areas had expressed concern that they were paying more for lights, pumps, and other such common facilities after the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) recently changed the tariffs. He said the reduction in this tariff will benefit middle-income families living in such apartments across the State.

Navalur toll

The Chief Minister said that following requests from south Chennai people, toll collection at Navalur toll plaza on Rajiv Gandhi Salai would be stopped. He said the public had requested dropping the toll collection since Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s ongoing work along Rajiv Gandhi Salai has already affected traffic. He recalled that toll collection at Perungudi was stopped after the present government took charge and that benefited those using this road.

At this meeting with officials, Mr. Stalin reiterated the need to avoid delays in the implementation of infrastructure projects under any circumstance. He said delays escalated the costs and also affected the people in the areas.

Read newspapers

Mr. Stalin urged all Collectors to keep reading the newspapers in the morning as their “first duty”. He asked them to follow media on a regular basis to understand the happenings, especially the problems in their respective districts. Asking them to rectify any issues highlighted in the media in their district, he said it was important to let the media and newspapers know that remedial action had been taken.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, T.M. Anbarasan, R. Gandhi, and Ma. Subramanian, and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were participated.

