Toll charges on Chennai Outer Ring Road revised
The revised rates to be in force till March 31, 2023
Toll rates on the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) are being revised from July 5. The revised rates would be in force till March 31, 2023.
Collection of user fee on the 62 km long road running between Vandalur and Minjur began in January 2022 at Varadharajapuram, Kolappancheri, Palavedu and Chinnamullaivoyal. The revision, mostly upwards, ranges from ₹3 per trip to ₹22 per trip for oversized vehicles. At the last count, the road witnessed a traffic of around 35,000 vehicles a day.
Local residents have been protesting against the collection of toll for their vehicles. They say that local residents passes were not being issued as was the practice at other toll plazas.
