Toilets locked at Sanatorium station, street lights not working at Venkatamangalam

August 27, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

The public convenience constructed at the Sanatorium railway station has been kept locked.

Sanatorium, which is located next to the Tambaram station, is an important station for commuters who use the suburban services.

Southern Railway had constructed a public convenience near the platform. But it is always found locked and is of little use to commuters. The convenience, constructed with public money, should be put to use.

Public conveniences built at some other stations, including Perambur Loco and Villivakkam, always remain locked.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Viswanathan, convener, Chitlapakkam Residents Associations’ Coordination Committee.

Response

The public convenience at the Tambaram Sanatorium station — unlike those at other stations where they are run by private contractors — is managed by the station officials. It is open only during the day to prevent anti-social elements from vandalising the toilets.

--------------------------

On Venkatamangalam Main Road, the street lights are not functioning on the stretch from Christwood School to the Jones Castle Valley apartment, causing hardships to road-users. It is pitch dark at night. The residents request the Venkatamangalam panchayat to rectify the problem.

S. Rajesh, Vedagiri Nagar, Ponmar

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.