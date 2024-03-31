Toddler drowns in bucket of water in Chennai

March 31, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

A one-year-old boy drowned in a water filled bucket in Tirusulam, Chennai on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Pallavaram police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the couple Rajaguru and Gayathri had a son named Pranavraj and were residing in Lakshman Nagar.

On Saturday, while the mother had gone to work, Rajaguru was taking care of the child. He had made the boy to sleep along with him. However, the boy woke up after a few minutes, went outside and while playing, fell into a bucket of water and drowned. After waking up, the father found the boy drowned and immediately rushed him to the Government Chromepet hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.