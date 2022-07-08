Toddler among three killed in road accident

Ready mix truck hits two cars coming in the opposite direction

Three persons, including a seven-month-old girl baby, were killed when a ready-mix truck hit two cars coming in opposite directions in Padappai on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred near Padappai on the Walajabad-Tambaram road, when the truck crossed the median and collided with two cars. The truck dragged the mangled cars for some distance before coming to a halt.

The victims were identified as Kamal Kumar, 42, from Chennai who was driving one of the cars, Devesh Kumar, 36, from Gurgaon who was travelling to Villupuram for his work and Prabanjani, a seven-month-old baby girl who was travelling with her parents.

The police said truck driver Manikandan, 23, of Kancheepuram was arrested. The police said instead of applying the brakes, he pressed the accelerator which caused the accident.