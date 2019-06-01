Today, you can volunteer to keep our beaches clean

Environmental Foundation of India (EFI) is requesting residents to become ‘Planeteers’, this World Environment Day, the idea being that the “planet” is in dire need of some smart “volunteering” for its betterment. ‘Planeteer’ splices the two words, if you have not noticed.

On June 2, as part of World Environment Day celebrations, clean-ups will be organised at five beaches along a section of the Chennai coastline, stretching from the Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar to the Neelankarai each.

The beach clean-ups will take place simultaneously, between 7 a.m. and 9 am. on June 2. S. Chiranjeevi, senior conservative co-ordinator, Environmentalist Foundation of India, says, “ Beach clean-ups will be held at Broken Bridge, Adyar’; around Ashtalakshmi Temple, Besant Nagar; and at Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Neelankarai beaches. These beaches are among the largest nesting sites for the olive ridley turtle. More than 3,000 volunteers have registered for the clean-ups."

The clean-ups are being organised after obtaining necessary permission from the authorities concerned at the Greater Chennai Corporation, says Chiranjeevi.

The volunteers are requested to be attired in a manner that would suit the prevailing weather condition. They have to bring their water bottles.

EFI also advises them to wear caps, shoes, and sun glasses.

EFI will provide gloves, garbage collection bags and other necessary cleaning tools, says Chiranjeevi.

The clean-ups will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. The volunteers are requested to assemble at 6.50 a.m. at the clean-ups spots.

The registration link for the clean-up is http://bit.ly/Planeteer2019_

(With inputs from Sam Stains)