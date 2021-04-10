Tobacco stock seized, two arrested

CHENNAI

10 April 2021 01:11 IST

Two persons were arrested in the Kannagi Nagar police station limits for stocking banned chewable tobacco products. Following a tip-off, a special team searched a house on Thursday in Tsunami Quarters and found a huge quantity of tobacco product Hans.

The police arrested Rajeshkumar, 42, and Chandran, 55, of Kannagi Nagar and found 82 kg of contraband. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising