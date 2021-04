Two persons were arrested in the Kannagi Nagar police station limits for stocking banned chewable tobacco products. Following a tip-off, a special team searched a house on Thursday in Tsunami Quarters and found a huge quantity of tobacco product Hans.

The police arrested Rajeshkumar, 42, and Chandran, 55, of Kannagi Nagar and found 82 kg of contraband. They were remanded in judicial custody.