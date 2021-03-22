Tobacco smugglers held near Red Hills

Local hub: The contraband was stored in warehouses at Minjur and packed into smaller packets. special arrangement

CHENNAI

22 March 2021 01:20 IST

7.6 tonnes of contraband confiscated, 8 trucks seized

The Madhavaram Deputy Commissioner’s special team tracked and seized a huge haul of banned tobacco products, weighing 7.6 tonnes and worth over ₹1 crore, and busted an inter-State smuggling network near Red Hills on Sunday.

According to the police, in view of the election and as part of Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal’s Drive Against Drugs (DAD) initiative, the police have been cracking down on the smuggling of drugs and other banned tobacco products.

The special team of R. Krishnaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhavaram, received information about the smuggling of tobacco products from Bengaluru into Chennai via Krishnagiri.

“Empty trucks go from Chennai in the evening to Krishnagiri and are handed over to the smuggling team in Bengaluru. They load tobacco products and hand over the vehicles to another team, which then returns to Chennai from Krishnagiri. It is then taken to warehouses near Minjur and packed into smaller packets. They are then carried to sub-dealers across the city by dawn in smaller vehicles,” a police officer said.

A total of 7.6 tonnes of contraband and eight trucks were seized. Three people were arrested and more arrests would be made in the coming days, the police said.