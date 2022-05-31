Tobacco control cells to come up in 10 more districts: Health Minister

‘6,000 educational institutions will be identified to create awareness against the use of tobacco and drugs’

Tobacco control cells will come up in 10 more districts in Tamil Nadu and 6,000 educational institutions will be identified to create awareness against the use of tobacco and drugs, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Tuesday.

At present, these cells are functioning in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tiruvallur.

On the sidelines of an event to mark the World No Tobacco Day, Mr. Subramanian said, “We have announced new centres in the districts of Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirupattur for this year.”

The Minister said that in the last one year, 102 tonnes of banned tobacco products had been seized in the State and 3,063 shops that sold such products were fined ₹1.59 crore. In addition, 21 shops that sold ‘gutkha’ and pan masala were sealed on the basis of an emergency prohibition order.

According to a press release, enforcement teams had collected ₹4,76,28,887 in fine from 2,56,223 persons under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003. So far, 13,080 schools and 1,344 colleges had been declared tobacco-free educational institutions in the State. Now, 100 educational institutions in Chennai and neighbouring districts were identified and certificates were issued in line with the theme of the World No Tobacco Day 2022.

Efforts would be made to declare 41,529 schools and 3,409 colleges tobacco-free institutions by the World No Tobacco Day next year, the release added.