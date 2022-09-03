Old students of Loyola College prepare a thoughtful biodata about their commerce teacher

September 03, 2022 22:14 IST

M Robert

Old students of the Commerce Department at Loyola College have pulled out all stops to demonstrate their sense of gratitude and respect for their teacher M Robert, who retired as professor and head of commerce at the department decades ago.

Recently, one of them reportedly placed an advertisement in a newspaper extolling the professor for his achievements.

A biodata, prepared by his students and their names signed under “Past, Present, Day and Evening” (denoting that students were drawn from various timelines and formats), is eloquent on his accomplishments through the decades. The biodata is titled: “To Sir with love”.

Humility, honesty, hard work and sympathy are qualities these students attribute to the professor.

Robert has a teaching experience of more than three decades, and got his Ph.D in commerce in 1997.

He excelled as a dedicated teacher, a guide, mentor, counsellor and administrator and earned research awards in Loyola College for a continuous period of five years for the maximum number of research papers published in a year, says the biodata.

He received the best teacher award at the state level in 1997; and has also served as the Chairman of Boards of Studies for B.Com and M.Com.

