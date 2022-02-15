Funds generated through the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme utilised to procure the two vehicles, each costing ₹5five lakh

In a bid to shift the dead from the ward to the mortuary in a dignified way, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has purchased two electric mortuary vehicles.

“Till now, we have been shifting the dead from the wards to the mortuary in stretchers. At times, relatives of the deceased tell us how difficult it was to walk along with the stretchers at that moment of grief. So, we decided to get two battery-operated mortuary vehicles to transfer the bodies in a dignified way,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

Each of the black-coloured vehicles have a stretcher, and a stool for an attendant/hospital staff. These vehicles have an extended custom covering to enable shifting of the dead in a respectable manner, he added.

“Being a large healthcare facility, there are around 20 to 30 deaths a day. This includes cases of road traffic accidents and patients who have malignancies. In case of a death in a ward, the health inspector office at the hospital is informed to make the necessary arrangements. We will be providing a point of contact, for these vehicles will be parked near the health inspector’s office. Once informed on the phone number, the vehicles will go to the respective ward and shift the body to the mortuary. The vehicles will be available throughout the day,” he said. Two drivers have been posted to operate the vehicles.

