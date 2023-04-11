To reduce stress level of prisoners, frequency and duration of phone calls increased 

April 11, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has announced increasing of the frequency of calls and duration (audio) for prisoners in the telephone booth facility in prisons from eight calls per month to 10 calls per month (once in three days). The cumulative call duration has been increased from 56 minutes to 120 minutes. It allowed the prisoners to utilise the call for 12 minutes per call and also introduced video call facility.

This announcement was made in the policy note of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services which was tabled by Minister for Law S.Regupathy in the State Assembly on Monday.

To reduce the stress level of prisoners, telephone facilities have been provided to contact their family members and their advocates. For this purpose, 65 telephone booths were installed in all central prisons, district prisons and other prisons.

The policy note also said necessary arrangements would be made for selling of ‘Prison Bazaar’ articles made by the prisoners under the brand name of Freedom in Tamil Nadu police canteen. It also proposed to upgrade library facilities in all Central prisons at a cost of ₹2.08 crore.

Meeting the long-pending demand of prison staff, the Minister announced extra time remuneration and risk allowance to the prison staff on a par with police personnel. He also announced the procurement of 13 non-linear junction detectors to prevent the use of any banned electronic items inside the prisons. Besides, 600 CCTV with accessories would be installed in 105 sub-jails, 8 district jails, Women’s Jail (Annex), Tiruppur and video wall facility in nine central prisons.

The diet pattern for prisoners would be modified with an additional expenditure of ₹26 crore per year.