To raise school standards, academics to brainstorm

The Commissioner of School Education, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, who has recently taken charge, will be conducting brainstorming sessions across the State with teachers, heads of schools and resource persons.

The sessions, starting December 9, will take place in 9 zones, including Coimbatore, Salem, Villupuram, Chennai, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur and Tiruvannamalai. The aim behind organising the sessions is to suggest measures to improve the quality of education.

S. Kannappan, Director of School Education, has informed all education districts to select 20 heads as well as teachers and resource persons from all levels of government, government-aided and non-government schools.

“We expect that 95% of the participants will be from government and government-aided schools.” he said.

Field inspections as well as suggesting measures to improve the quality of education were among the functions specified for the Commissioner by the School Education Department.