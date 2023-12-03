To mill or not is the question as Corporation plans to relay roads

December 03, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST

After a project consultant has said around 40% of the roads in the low-level areas do not need milling, the Greater Chennai Corporation and councillors are locked in a debate on whether or not cold milling is required and what impact it will have on a particular locality.

It is known that residents of many low-level areas have their homes at a lower level than the roads because of inadequate milling for 30-40 years. This leads to flooding of homes during the rains.

At some places, residents had even confronted the contractors. This prompted former Chief Secretary Irai Anbu to issue a circular to the authorities to ensure that roads were milled before they were relaid.

The consultant, engaged by the Corporation, has found that 40% of the roads in the low-level areas do not require milling, and has taken cold milling off the project estimates. This has led to a debate among the councillors.

Councillors’ plea

At the last meeting of the Corporation Council, the councillors said they wanted to check the detailed estimates for road-relaying in their wards in order to discuss the technical details and to give the residents a low-down on cold milling.

Ward 135 councillor P. Yazhini said the contractor for Ashok Nagar Second Avenue had relaid the road without proper milling. The layer was thinned as residents opposed a rise in the height of the road. But this led to a deterioration in the quality of the road. “The thickness of the bituminous macadam layer was reduced from 50 mm to 10 mm on a road, before another layer of 40 mm was laid. So, we have only 50-mm road relaid instead of 90 mm. In areas where the road height has gone up, the homes are flooded during the rains. We want to check the detailed estimates of the project to assess the quality of roads,” she said.

In a bid to prevent problems caused by the increased road level, some councillors have started inspecting each road when they are relaid. Anna Nagar Ward 104 councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said he had checked all 54 roads up for relaying. “All roads were relaid after milling,” he said.

According to engineers, the norms stipulate that 100% of the roads require cold milling before relaying. More than 11,000 bad roads were taken up for relaying in the past few months in various parts of the city. Corporation engineers say the decision to remove milling from the detailed estimates is taken based on-site conditions.

Many residents leave T. Nagar

Meanwhile, many residents in areas like T. Nagar have vacated after inundation of their houses because of a rise in the road level caused by inadequate milling for a couple of decades. V.S. Jayaraman, a resident of Motilal Street, says he has temporarily shifted to Chromepet after water entered his house.

“At T. Nagar, residential apartments were built decades ago without stilt floors, because the concept was not in vogue then. A solution needs to be found to prevent flooding of these apartments,” he says. “The Corporation’s contention that roads are milled before being relaid does not make sense any more. Because streets are already elevated. Decades of relaying over and above the surface has, indeed, put the apartments in a precarious position. That’s why even storm water drains do not offer any solution,” says Mr. Jayaraman.

“Added to the problem is the reverse flow of sewage polluting the water in the well and the sumps. The British-era sewers need an overhaul because of the mushrooming of apartments that have replaced individual houses,” he says.

“Further, the ongoing work on the extension of South Usman Road flyover has crippled the pipes carrying sewage to the Mambalam Canal. There appears to be no coordination among various departments. The residents of Viji Flats on Pinjala Subramaniam Street at T. Nagar have been living in despair as the whole apartment floats on sewage. Clogged sewers and dysfunctional storm water drains have added to their woes. This is the lot of apartments on various streets,” he says.

No objection

A. Francis, president of the Federation of Thoraipakkam Residential Welfare Associations, points out that the Corporation has started relaying Anand Nagar Main Road and Vinayaka Nagar Main Road at Thoraipakkam without milling. The residents did not object, he says, because they were worried that any opposition would delay the project. “If we oppose the work, the road will remain bad for another year. The officials said the cement concrete road would be relaid after milling the top layer the next time. If they start milling this time, the road may be damaged further, leading to more problems. The relaying has started after a delay of one year. So we cannot focus on milling. What we need is a good road,” he says.

Explanation sought

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan says that the civic body had asked the project consultant to explain the removal of cold milling from the estimates for some road-relaying projects. “The consultant explained that around 40%-45% of the roads were located in low-level areas. If we find out that the roads that require milling are relaid without milling, we will catch them before bill payment,” he says.

